Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,475 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,489,000 after buying an additional 1,090,336 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: AI hardware stocks sold off broadly, with commentary pointing to fears that the memory cycle may be peaking and that demand expectations for AI infrastructure may be too optimistic after a big run-up. TipRanks article on Dell stock tanks 14%

AI hardware stocks sold off broadly, with commentary pointing to fears that the memory cycle may be peaking and that demand expectations for AI infrastructure may be too optimistic after a big run-up. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns, suggesting traders are reassessing whether Dell’s AI server growth story has already been fully priced in. Blockonomi article on AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns

Reports also highlighted AI infrastructure overcapacity concerns, suggesting traders are reassessing whether Dell’s AI server growth story has already been fully priced in. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling added to the weak sentiment, including a recent disclosure that a Silver Lake-related director sold 34,869 shares, reinforcing profit-taking concerns after Dell’s powerful rally. SEC filing for Dell insider sale

Heavy insider selling added to the weak sentiment, including a recent disclosure that a Silver Lake-related director sold 34,869 shares, reinforcing profit-taking concerns after Dell’s powerful rally. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage noted that Dell’s decline was larger than the broader market’s move, signaling that investors are rotating out of the name after a steep year-to-date advance. Zacks article on Dell bigger fall than the market

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of DELL opened at $412.17 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $366.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $267.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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