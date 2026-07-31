Eurizon Asset Management Hungary Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Eurizon Asset Management Hungary Ltd. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eurizon Asset Management Hungary Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eurizon Asset Management Hungary Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50 day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $196.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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