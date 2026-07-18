Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp $BTG

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Free Report) TSE: BTO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141,222 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 556,972 shares during the period. B2Gold makes up about 3.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of B2Gold worth $36,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.67 on Friday. B2Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. B2Gold had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. B2Gold's revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

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