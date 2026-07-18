Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Copper and Gold Corporation $WRN

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN - Free Report) TSE: WRN by 133.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,617 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,111 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Western Copper and Gold worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,860,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,358,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 833,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 696.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 865,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 970,084 shares of the company's stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WRN stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $481.04 million, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Western Copper and Gold Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Listed on the NYSE American under the symbol WRN, the company's primary asset is the Casino Project, located in the Yukon Territory of northern Canada. Western Copper and Gold's activities are centered on resource definition, engineering studies, environmental assessment and community engagement to prepare the deposit for eventual production.

The Casino Project comprises multiple porphyry-style mineralized zones containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.

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