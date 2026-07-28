Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys 3,418 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 151,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 11,674 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.33.

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Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,563.98. This represents a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $467.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.44 and a 12-month high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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