Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Grows Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,773 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,903 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up 2.1% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in CocaCola were worth $75,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 450.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 548.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retail investors have reportedly been buying KO ahead of earnings, adding to bullish momentum. Analysts expect approximately $0.92–$0.93 in quarterly EPS and $13.17 billion in revenue. Smart Investors Snap Up Coca-Cola Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Retail investors have reportedly been buying KO ahead of earnings, adding to bullish momentum. Analysts expect approximately $0.92–$0.93 in quarterly EPS and $13.17 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s defensive profile and dividend history continue to attract income-oriented investors. Its 2.58% dividend yield and record of maintaining payouts through market downturns support demand for the stock. Dividend Kings and Market Crashes

Coca-Cola’s defensive profile and dividend history continue to attract income-oriented investors. Its 2.58% dividend yield and record of maintaining payouts through market downturns support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investors are watching whether Coca-Cola can extend its recent performance advantage over PepsiCo. Strong brand equity and sustained demand remain key reasons for optimism before the results. Coca-Cola Q2 Preview

Investors are watching whether Coca-Cola can extend its recent performance advantage over PepsiCo. Strong brand equity and sustained demand remain key reasons for optimism before the results. Neutral Sentiment: The options market indicates that earnings could produce a significant move, with roughly $10.7 billion in market value potentially at stake. This signals elevated volatility rather than a clear directional outcome. Coca-Cola Earnings and Options Market

The options market indicates that earnings could produce a significant move, with roughly $10.7 billion in market value potentially at stake. This signals elevated volatility rather than a clear directional outcome. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests KO may be undervalued, while earnings-based multiples appear expensive after a 67.7% five-year return. Coca-Cola Valuation Analysis

Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests KO may be undervalued, while earnings-based multiples appear expensive after a 67.7% five-year return. Negative Sentiment: The elevated share price increases the risk of a disappointing reaction if Coca-Cola’s results, margins or forward guidance fail to meet expectations. Investors are specifically focused on margin pressure and whether full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.24–$3.27 remains achievable. Coca-Cola Earnings Preview and Risks

CocaCola Trading Up 2.2%

KO opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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