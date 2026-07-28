Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 6,975 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,591 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 25.3% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 26,864 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 881 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 425,950 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $212,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clear Str upgraded Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $551.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $509.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scam-prevention initiatives could support growth and trust. Mastercard is strengthening its defenses against scams, a move that may improve consumer confidence, reinforce relationships with financial institutions and support the value of its payment network. Mastercard bolsters scam defense

Mastercard is strengthening its defenses against scams, a move that may improve consumer confidence, reinforce relationships with financial institutions and support the value of its payment network. Positive Sentiment: Potential Vocalink sale is drawing investor attention. A possible sale of Vocalink could allow Mastercard to monetize an asset and sharpen its strategic focus, although the financial impact will depend on transaction terms and execution. The company’s recent earnings momentum is another supportive factor for shareholders. Potential Vocalink Sale and Earnings Momentum

A possible sale of Vocalink could allow Mastercard to monetize an asset and sharpen its strategic focus, although the financial impact will depend on transaction terms and execution. The company’s recent earnings momentum is another supportive factor for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Expectations remain constructive ahead of earnings. Analysts’ estimates for Mastercard’s June 2026 quarter and key operating metrics are being closely monitored. The upcoming report is expected to provide insight into payment volumes, cross-border activity and consumer spending. Mastercard Q2 earnings estimates

Analysts’ estimates for Mastercard’s June 2026 quarter and key operating metrics are being closely monitored. The upcoming report is expected to provide insight into payment volumes, cross-border activity and consumer spending. Neutral Sentiment: Visa and Mastercard earnings will offer an industry read-through. Investors are watching both companies’ results for evidence of the health of consumer spending and cross-border transactions, which could create volatility for MA depending on the reported trends. Visa and Mastercard earnings estimates

Investors are watching both companies’ results for evidence of the health of consumer spending and cross-border transactions, which could create volatility for MA depending on the reported trends. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with Egypt’s National Bank, expanding its commercial-payments presence in the region. Egypt corporate debit card launch

Mastercard launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with Egypt’s National Bank, expanding its commercial-payments presence in the region. Negative Sentiment: Truist issued a pessimistic forecast for MA shares. The bearish outlook presents a counterweight to the positive earnings expectations and could limit upside if Mastercard’s results or guidance disappoint. Truist forecast for Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,625,225. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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