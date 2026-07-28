Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Acquires 17,319 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,074 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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