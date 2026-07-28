Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Boosts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.88. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $261.71 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $375.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GE. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, President Capital decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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