Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 928,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 89,256 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 24.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 52.3% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Excelsior Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE TJX opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.78 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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