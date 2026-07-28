Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 24,476 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in PayPal were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $713,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,179,771 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $415,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,493,311 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $605,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of PayPal to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.96.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues that PayPal still looks inexpensive on a standalone basis, suggesting the stock could remain attractive even if Stripe does not pursue another offer. PayPal Acquisition Rumors: Is the Stock Still a Buy?

One analysis argues that PayPal still looks inexpensive on a standalone basis, suggesting the stock could remain attractive even if Stripe does not pursue another offer. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal’s earnings report is the immediate catalyst. Investors will assess payment-volume growth, revenue, profitability, guidance, and whether management addresses the Stripe proposal. Prediction-market commentary indicates that deal-related language could have an outsized effect on the shares relative to the quarterly figures. PayPal Prediction Market Earnings Preview

PayPal’s earnings report is the immediate catalyst. Investors will assess payment-volume growth, revenue, profitability, guidance, and whether management addresses the Stripe proposal. Prediction-market commentary indicates that deal-related language could have an outsized effect on the shares relative to the quarterly figures. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and prediction-market participants are focused on whether PayPal can beat expectations in the second quarter, with results scheduled before the market open. A strong report could reinforce the standalone valuation case, while a miss would increase pressure for strategic action. Polymarket Earnings Odds

Analysts and prediction-market participants are focused on whether PayPal can beat expectations in the second quarter, with results scheduled before the market open. A strong report could reinforce the standalone valuation case, while a miss would increase pressure for strategic action. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates point to lower margins despite higher payment volume. That could make the quarter’s headline growth less compelling and heighten the importance of any update on the Stripe bid or other strategic alternatives. PayPal Q2 Earnings Margin Outlook

Pre-earnings estimates point to lower margins despite higher payment volume. That could make the quarter’s headline growth less compelling and heighten the importance of any update on the Stripe bid or other strategic alternatives. Negative Sentiment: With the takeover proposal reportedly rejected, investors face uncertainty over whether negotiations could resume. Failure to secure a deal or provide a meaningful strategic update may leave the stock dependent on improving margins and execution. PayPal Stock in Focus as Wall Street Eyes Response to Stripe Bid

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Stories

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