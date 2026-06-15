Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 57,898 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 571.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,035 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,898 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $14,805,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,618.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 328,189 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $50,275,000 after purchasing an additional 309,091 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,220 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 14,430 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 10,375 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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