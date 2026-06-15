Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $424.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $511.57 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $546.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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