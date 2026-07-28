Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 132,749 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,411 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,749 shares during the period. SharkNinja makes up approximately 1.1% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of SharkNinja worth $70,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,072,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 201,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 116,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in SharkNinja by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SharkNinja Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE SN opened at $153.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.12 and a 52 week high of $156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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