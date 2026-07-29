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Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Voyager Technologies logo with Manufacturing background
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Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Voyager Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYG opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.Voyager Technologies's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Voyager Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Voyager Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOYG

About Voyager Technologies

(Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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