Everest Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Everest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $539.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.29 and a 200 day moving average of $515.02. The company has a market capitalization of $476.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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