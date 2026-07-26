Everest Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Everest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.4% of Everest Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Everest Financial Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3%

AMD stock opened at $521.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.60 and a 200 day moving average of $340.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $522.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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