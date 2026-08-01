Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,518 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,181 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Everest Group worth $24,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,275,000 after acquiring an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,692 shares of the company's stock worth $647,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $630,277,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,509,740 shares of the company's stock worth $512,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Everest Group from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Everest Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $418.00 to $416.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities set a $484.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $391.27.

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Everest Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:EG opened at $374.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.29. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $401.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $355.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.10.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $14.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.52 by $0.33. Everest Group had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

Everest Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: Everest reported adjusted earnings of $14.85 per share, above consensus estimates of roughly $14.52-$14.59. Results benefited from solid underwriting and lower expenses. Everest Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Lower Expenses

Everest reported adjusted earnings of $14.85 per share, above consensus estimates of roughly $14.52-$14.59. Results benefited from solid underwriting and lower expenses. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting performance supports growth: Recent coverage highlights Everest’s ability to convert cyclical industry headwinds into double-digit growth, which could help offset pressure in premiums and investments. Everest Group Converts Cyclical Headwinds Into Double-Digit Growth

Recent coverage highlights Everest’s ability to convert cyclical industry headwinds into double-digit growth, which could help offset pressure in premiums and investments. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $373 to $396, implying potential upside from recent levels, although the firm maintained an “equal weight” rating.

from $373 to $396, implying potential upside from recent levels, although the firm maintained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains relatively low: Everest trades at approximately 7.9 times earnings, while analysts expect about $52.86 in full-year earnings per share. This may offer valuation support, but does not eliminate concerns about earnings volatility.

Everest trades at approximately 7.9 times earnings, while analysts expect about $52.86 in full-year earnings per share. This may offer valuation support, but does not eliminate concerns about earnings volatility. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and earnings weakened year over year: Quarterly revenue was $3.96 billion, below the $3.99 billion consensus estimate and down 11.8% from the prior-year period. Earnings also declined from the previous year’s result.

Quarterly revenue was $3.96 billion, below the $3.99 billion consensus estimate and down 11.8% from the prior-year period. Earnings also declined from the previous year’s result. Negative Sentiment: Shares recently decreased: The stock fell sharply in the prior session and underperformed some industry peers, suggesting investors focused on the revenue shortfall, weaker investment income and softer premium trends despite the earnings beat. Everest Group Stock Underperforms Competitors

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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