Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,436 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 62,369 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.46% of Everest Group worth $65,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Everest Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 652,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,531,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,417,466 shares of the company's stock worth $496,514,000 after buying an additional 172,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $340.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $332.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $374.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $348.36 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $368.29. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.55.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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