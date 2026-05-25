Everest Management Corp. Has $5.49 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Everest Management Corp. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 224.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Everest Management Corp.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Everest Management Corp.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $266.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 146,773 shares of company stock worth $37,989,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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