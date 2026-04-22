Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,012 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software maker's stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SAP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $256.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:SAP opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.15. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. SAP's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $2.9291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 175.0%. This is an increase from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. SAP's payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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