Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,196 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,813,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 29.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,996 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $152,965,000 after buying an additional 399,263 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 66.5% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,340,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $117,665,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $132,632,000 after purchasing an additional 744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,105,348 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $97,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

See Also

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