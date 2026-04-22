Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 706,313 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,972 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,856,000 after buying an additional 3,465,123 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $15,508,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,057,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,435,000 after buying an additional 1,695,558 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 359.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,918,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is presently 154.70%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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