Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,416 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,026 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Qualcomm by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,531,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualcomm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.11. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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