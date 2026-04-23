Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE - Free Report) by 213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,576 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,539 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 164,136 shares of the company's stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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CareTrust REIT Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE CTRE opened at $37.22 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 67.28%.The business had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. CareTrust REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CareTrust REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.82.

View Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

Further Reading

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