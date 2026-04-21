Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evergreen Capital Management cut its ASML position by 17.5%, selling 1,904 shares and retaining 8,994 shares worth about $9.62 million per its latest 13F filing.
  • ASML sharply increased its dividend to $3.1771 quarterly (up from $1.88), which annualizes to $12.71 (yield ~0.9%); the ex-dividend date is April 27 and the payment date is May 5.
  • Analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with a $1,504.38 price target; the stock trades near $1,476.50 and roughly 26% of shares are institutionally owned.
  • Five stocks we like better than ASML.

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,476.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,399.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,225.75. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $614.06 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML's payout ratio is 23.24%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASML Right Now?

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Next Tech Boom Is Nanotech (4 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Nanotech (4 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines