Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,476.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,399.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,225.75. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $614.06 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML's payout ratio is 23.24%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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