Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,259 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.9% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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