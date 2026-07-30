Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,452 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Evergy worth $20,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Evergy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 508 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $88.62.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Evergy's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is 73.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $900,283.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,153,869.94. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $63,398.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $139,960.80. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research set a $97.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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