Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,016 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 69,159 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,941,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 2.1%

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.43. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.86%.The business had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.90 million. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kingstone Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Kingstone Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Kingstone Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Insider Activity

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Thomas Newgarden purchased 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,496.34. The trade was a 8.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Yankus sold 13,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,529,496. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,502 shares of company stock worth $653,377. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

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