Eversept Partners LP Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,708 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,115 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP's holdings in Moderna were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $264,951.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,637.58. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $433,878.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,800.16. This represents a 70.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 125,088 shares of company stock worth $6,193,713 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.38). Moderna had a negative net margin of 143.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.52) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 260.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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