Eversource Energy $ES Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,092 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $29,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,814,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,330,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,708 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,406,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $526,919,000 after acquiring an additional 454,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900,662 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $419,773,000 after acquiring an additional 505,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,996,000 after acquiring an additional 63,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $181,057,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 68.93%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,780.23. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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