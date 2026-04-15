Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,026 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 33,969 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Eversource Energy worth $62,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.90.

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Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 68.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,780.23. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

See Also

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