Eversource Energy $ES Stock Holdings Cut by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,265 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,335 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 386,853 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 287.7% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 118,971 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,088,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,996,000 after buying an additional 63,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here