EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,269 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,114 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Jabil by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Jabil by 70.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Jabil by 20.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $488,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $287.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $428.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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