EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,880,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $360,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.7%

TSM stock opened at $373.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 30,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,840.97. This trade represents a 3.42% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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