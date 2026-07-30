EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,515 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company's stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the company's stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,047 shares of the company's stock worth $53,693,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MCK opened at $890.23 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $786.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $839.75. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.00 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. The trade was a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total transaction of $6,715,898.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,081.64. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $962.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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