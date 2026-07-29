EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,059.07.

View Our Latest Report on COST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $966.58 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,096.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company's fifty day moving average is $960.85 and its 200-day moving average is $981.69. The company has a market capitalization of $428.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

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