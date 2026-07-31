EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,589 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,434 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Up 11.3%

INTC stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.66 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. AMD Intel stocks soar on Thursday: here's why

Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Intel Just Posted Its Best Revenue Growth in 15 Years

Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Why Wells Fargo Thinks Intel’s AI Business Is Getting Even Stronger

Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Intel providing chip technology to startup led by co-investor of Tan

Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. TSMC Stock Gains on Report of Developing EMIB-Like Chips

TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. Negative Sentiment: Intel now faces elevated expectations after its sharp recovery. Commentary warns that valuation, ambitious spending plans, restructuring costs, and continued foundry execution risks could make the stock vulnerable if AI growth fails to accelerate as projected.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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