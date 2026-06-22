Evexia Wealth LLC Purchases 9,403 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,165 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. FirstCash makes up about 1.8% of Evexia Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of FirstCash worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $66,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,104 shares of the company's stock worth $89,588,000 after acquiring an additional 321,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,169,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 251,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,571 shares of the company's stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 231,379 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research upgraded FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $227.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.69. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.52. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $235.97.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. FirstCash's revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $2,284,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,181,902.54. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,539,447.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,594,692. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Further Reading

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