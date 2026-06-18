Evolve Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 102,238 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 913,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 41,867 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

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