Evolve Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 35,417 Vistra Corp. $VST

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Vistra by 7.1% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Down 0.0%

VST opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.72. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,561,600. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here