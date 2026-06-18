Evolve Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 88,221 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,221 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Evolve Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $2,391,274.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,213,406 shares in the company, valued at $518,923,082.96. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,162,384.08. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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