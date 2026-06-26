Evolve Private Wealth LLC Has $23.84 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,490 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Evolve Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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