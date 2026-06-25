Evolve Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,046 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Evolve Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $345.04 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.55 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm's 50-day moving average is $368.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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