Evolve Private Wealth LLC Invests $8.90 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,038 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,898,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.5% of Evolve Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,582,818 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,357,478,000 after purchasing an additional 954,879 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Price Performance
International Business Machines stock opened at $262.04 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.32. The company has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.
International Business Machines News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IBM highlighted a new global study showing enterprises are struggling with AI dependencies and sovereignty, underscoring demand for IBM’s governance, security, and hybrid-cloud offerings. IBM Study: Limited Control and Rising Dependencies Leave Enterprises Exposed in the Age of AI
- Positive Sentiment: IBM and Cirata expanded their alliance with an OEM deal for the Symphony data platform, aimed at easing AI data bottlenecks and improving large-scale data movement for enterprise AI workflows. IBM (IBM) Launches Big Replicate With Cirata To Tackle AI Data Bottlenecks
- Positive Sentiment: Apptio, an IBM company, launched new AI-powered capabilities to help customers turn technology spending into measurable business outcomes, reinforcing IBM’s software and optimization story. Apptio Unveils Conversational Insights and New Suite of AI-Powered Capabilities
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts published fresh commentary on IBM, including valuation-focused coverage and a rating upgrade, which may help sentiment but does not appear tied to a major business catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: International Business Machines (IBM) and Interlink Electronics (LINK)
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness after the Fed’s policy update could weigh on IBM along with other large-cap stocks, even though it is not IBM-specific. Nasdaq, US stocks slide as Fed forecasts possible rate hike
- Negative Sentiment: IBM also faced some caution from articles suggesting the stock had recently fallen meaningfully from prior highs, which may reflect lingering valuation concerns despite the AI optimism. Buy, Hold, or Sell: IBM Just Shed 16% Is It a Clear Buy at $268?
International Business Machines Profile
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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
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