Evolve Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Evolve Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Evolve Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Article Title

Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Article Title

Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation.

Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Article Title

General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines referenced JPMorgan strategists discussing market risks such as Fed policy, institutional rebalancing, and inflation; these are broader market themes rather than direct JPMorgan-specific catalysts.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $334.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $338.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $310.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.02. The company has a market cap of $897.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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