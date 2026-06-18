Evolve Private Wealth LLC Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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