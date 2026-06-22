Evolve Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 24,791 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,791 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $119.62.

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Key CF Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CF opened at $103.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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