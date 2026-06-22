Evolve Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Evolve Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,563 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Capital One Financial by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $201.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $190.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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