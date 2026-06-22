Evolve Private Wealth LLC Sells 16,545 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Evolve Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,650 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 16,545 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 0.6% of Evolve Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 69.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GM opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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